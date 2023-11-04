In the game between the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and Murray State Racers on Saturday, November 4 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Fightin' Hawks to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Murray State vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-14.2) 53.0 North Dakota 34, Murray State 19

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Racers are 4-1-0 this year.

No Racers game has gone over the point total this season.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Fightin' Hawks games last year hit the over.

Racers vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 16.0 32.5 25.7 21.7 10.2 39.0 North Dakota 33.1 25.9 45.2 19.2 13.0 37.0

