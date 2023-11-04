How to Watch the Predators vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) will host the Nashville Predators (4-6) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.
You can see the Oilers try to take down the Predators on NHL Network and BSSO.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Predators vs Oilers Additional Info
Predators vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|Oilers
|6-1 EDM
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede three goals per game (30 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Predators have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|10
|1
|8
|9
|8
|4
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|10
|5
|2
|7
|6
|12
|42.7%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|10
|4
|3
|7
|2
|11
|54.2%
|Roman Josi
|10
|2
|5
|7
|6
|1
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|10
|1
|5
|6
|12
|3
|0%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 36 total goals (four per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Oilers' 25 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.9 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|9
|4
|9
|13
|12
|12
|56%
|Evan Bouchard
|9
|3
|6
|9
|8
|7
|-
|Connor McDavid
|7
|2
|7
|9
|12
|9
|52.7%
|Zach Hyman
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|2
|0%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|9
|2
|6
|8
|3
|9
|50%
