Washington vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) are 3.5-point favorites on the road versus the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a strong pass game, with the Huskies first in passing yards per game, and the Trojans seventh. An over/under of 76.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Washington vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Washington vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-3.5)
|76.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Washington (-3.5)
|75.5
|-182
|+150
Washington vs. USC Betting Trends
- Washington has put together a 3-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- USC has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.
Washington & USC 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Pac-12
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
|USC
|To Win the Pac-12
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
