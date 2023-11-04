The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) hit the road for a CUSA battle against the UTEP Miners (3-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

With 467.1 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has had to rely on its 62nd-ranked offense (395.4 yards per contest) to keep them in games. With 360.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTEP ranks 87th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 82nd, allowing 385 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Western Kentucky UTEP 395.4 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.9 (63rd) 467.1 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (109th) 103.5 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.4 (62nd) 291.9 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (99th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (125th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 2,273 yards (284.1 ypg) on 203-of-337 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 94 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Markese Stepp has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 232 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 47 times for 187 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 652 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 78 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 335 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalvin Smith has hauled in 25 grabs for 234 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards (105.2 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 679 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has rushed for 529 yards on 108 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 184 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has totaled 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 645 (71.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has put together a 434-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 47 targets.

Tyrin Smith's 19 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 191 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

