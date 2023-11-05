The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: NBC

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up just 1.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Bills surrender (17).

The Bengals average 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).

This season, Cincinnati piles up 79 rushing yards per game, 43 fewer than Buffalo allows per outing (122).

This year, the Bengals have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (14).

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals' average points scored in home games (20) is higher than their overall average (18.7). But their average points conceded at home (18.7) is lower than overall (20.6).

The Bengals rack up 268.3 yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and give up 363.7 at home (seven less than overall).

In home games, Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game and concedes 251.7. That's more than it gains (197.9) and allows (232.1) overall.

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (59.7) and allowed (112) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 79 and 138.6, respectively.

At home, the Bengals convert 41.9% of third downs and allow 40.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.7%), and less than they allow (42.9%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

