The Memphis Grizzlies' (0-6) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 5 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) at Moda Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Trail Blazers bested the Grizzlies 115-113 in OT on Friday. Jerami Grant led the way with a team-high 26 points in the victory for the Trail Blazers, while Desmond Bane put up 33 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Thumb), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream:

