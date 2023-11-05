Cincinnati Bengals receiver Irvin Smith Jr. has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 204.1 per game.

Smith has pulled down 10 passes on 15 targets for 57 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Bills

Smith vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Bills yield 204.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.0 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Bills on Fubo!

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Smith has received 5.7% of his team's 265 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 3.8 yards per target.

Smith does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Smith (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.