Ja'Marr Chase has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bills give up 204.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Chase has posted a team-high 656 receiving yards (93.7 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 60 balls out of 85 targets so far this season.

Chase vs. the Bills

Chase vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills give up 204.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (one per game).

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 85.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Chase has 32.1% of his team's target share (85 targets on 265 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 85 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in NFL).

Chase has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 33.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 36.4% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 TAR / 15 REC / 192 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 15 TAR / 12 REC / 141 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

