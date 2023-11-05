In the Week 9 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Burrow hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Burrow has run for 57 yards on 20 carries (8.1 ypg).

Burrow does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Joe Burrow Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0 Week 6 Seahawks 24 35 185 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 28 32 283 3 0 6 43 0

