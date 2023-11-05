Joe Mixon has a decent matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bills have conceded 122 rushing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

In the running game, Mixon has put up a team-leading 453 rushing yards (64.7 ypg) on 112 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Mixon has also caught 19 passes for 127 yards.

Mixon vs. the Bills

Mixon vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 105 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 105 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bills have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Bills give up 122 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Bills have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Bills' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-118)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bengals, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.2% of the time while running 35.8%.

He has carried the ball in 112 of his team's 148 total rushing attempts this season (75.7%).

Mixon has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has 21 red zone rushing carries (95.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 25 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

