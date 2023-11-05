When Joe Mixon suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 453 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

Mixon also has 19 catches for 127 yards (18.1 per game).

Mixon has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0

