Atlas FC and Pumas UNAM hit the pitch for one of many compelling matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's Liga MX action.

Atlas FC travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (-115)

Pumas UNAM (-115) Underdog: Atlas FC (+300)

Atlas FC (+300) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Necaxa vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC is on the road to play Necaxa at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Necaxa (+140)

Necaxa (+140) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+175)

Mazatlan FC (+175) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC travels to face Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+115)

Club Santos Laguna (+115) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+205)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+205) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC journeys to match up with FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: FC Juarez (-110)

FC Juarez (-110) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+285)

Queretaro FC (+285) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.