The Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills are slated to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tee Higgins get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins' 19 receptions have led to 218 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 42 times.

In one of six games this season, Higgins has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0

