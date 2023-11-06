The Washington Huskies (0-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-0) at 11:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-12 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 266th.

The Knights averaged only 4.0 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Bellarmine went 7-2.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 away.

The Knights gave up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

At home, Bellarmine drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

