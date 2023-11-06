Kentucky vs. New Mexico State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Kentucky Wildcats face the New Mexico State Aggies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup.
Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-15.5)
|141.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-18.5)
|141.5
|-2300
|+1060
Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 20 Wildcats games hit the over.
- New Mexico State went 8-10-0 ATS last year.
- The Aggies and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 18 times last season.
