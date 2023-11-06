How to Watch the Louisville vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals play the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisville vs. Cincinnati 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 73.3 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 64.0 the Bearcats gave up.
- Louisville had a 9-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.8 points.
- Last year, the 59.8 points per game the Bearcats recorded were only 4.4 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (64.2).
- Cincinnati went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.
- The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinals shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points less than the 50.5% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|DePaul
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/16/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
