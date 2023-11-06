The Alabama Crimson Tide face the Morehead State Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Morehead State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-21.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-21.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Morehead State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Morehead State won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Eagles did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Crimson Tide games last season hit the over.

