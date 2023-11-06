How to Watch the Ohio State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: truTV
Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 64.2 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.
- USC went 21-5 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).
- When Ohio State put up more than 55.1 points last season, it went 23-5.
- The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- The Trojans' 33.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Value City Arena
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Galen Center
