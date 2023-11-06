The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Titans allowed to opponents.

San Diego State had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Titans ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Aztecs finished 79th.

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs recorded were 6.1 more points than the Titans gave up (65.1).

When San Diego State put up more than 65.1 points last season, it went 20-4.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

The Titans shot at a 43.0% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Aztecs averaged.

CSU Fullerton went 12-5 when it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Aztecs ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Titans ranked 231st.

The Titans scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 63.5 the Aztecs gave up.

CSU Fullerton had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.6.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% clip in road games.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

CSU Fullerton put up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.

At home, the Titans gave up 60.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (67.9).

Beyond the arc, CSU Fullerton knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Fullerton - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/10/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center 11/14/2023 Long Beach State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule