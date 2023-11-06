UConn vs. Northern Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) are big, 25.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.
UConn vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-25.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last year.
- Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last year.
UConn vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|16
|48.5%
|78.6
|152.3
|64.1
|138.8
|143.0
|Northern Arizona
|18
|56.2%
|73.7
|152.3
|74.7
|138.8
|141.8
Additional UConn vs Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Huskies put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).
- When UConn totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 12-3 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
- The Lumberjacks scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- Northern Arizona went 12-8 against the spread and 8-15 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.
UConn vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|24-9-0
|2-0
|20-13-0
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|1-0
|19-13-0
UConn vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UConn
|Northern Arizona
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-5
|Away Record
|3-13
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
