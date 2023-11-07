The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (5-6) on November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Tuesday's game.

Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Flames 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)

Flames (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-6.

Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all four games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-1-0).

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 28th 2.55 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 29th 3.64 Goals Allowed 2.91 10th 10th 32.5 Shots 31.2 16th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 20th 17.95% Power Play % 23.4% 11th 4th 89.47% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 31st

Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

