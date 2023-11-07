The Illinois Fighting Illini will open their 2023-24 season facing the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Morehead State vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles scored an average of 58.3 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
  • When Morehead State gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-15.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 75.3 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.
  • When Illinois scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 20-4.
  • The Fighting Illini made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (55.9%).
  • The Eagles' 17.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.9 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/9/2023 Wilberforce - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/12/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

