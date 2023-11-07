The Illinois Fighting Illini will open their 2023-24 season facing the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Morehead State vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored an average of 58.3 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.

When Morehead State gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-15.

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 75.3 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.

When Illinois scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 20-4.

The Fighting Illini made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (55.9%).

The Eagles' 17.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.9 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Morehead State Schedule