Grizzlies vs. Heat November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSUN
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last season. He also sank 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Per game, Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists. He also delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He made 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.
- Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 59.7% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Xavier Tillman collected 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field.
- Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.
- Kyle Lowry posted 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grizzlies
|Heat
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
