Grizzlies vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 8
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) have five players on the injury report, including Xavier Tillman, in their matchup against the Miami Heat (3-4) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies enter this game on the heels of a 112-100 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Desmond Bane put up 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Xavier Tillman
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|12.7
|9
|3
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|3.5
|7.5
|1.5
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|10.3
|2.3
|3.7
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Wrist), R.J. Hampton: Out (Illness)
Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
