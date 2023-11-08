Oddsmakers have set player props for Tyler Herro, Desmond Bane and others when the Miami Heat visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 24 points Bane scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Bane has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -154)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 7.5 higher than his season scoring average (15).

He grabs 6.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Herro's 22 points per game average is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Herro's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Herro's 3.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

The 21.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 5.0 higher than his season scoring average (16.5).

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

He has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

