Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his most recent action, had 27 points and seven rebounds in a 112-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+112)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last year made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 41.9 boards per game.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.6.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 28 25 9 1 4 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.