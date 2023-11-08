Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Brown School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
