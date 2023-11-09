On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Gustav Nyquist going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Nyquist scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

