The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) take on the Nashville Predators (5-7) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets took down the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Jets 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)

Jets (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 5-7.

Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have earned 10 points in their six games with at least three goals scored.

Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 3-4-0 (six points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Predators finished 2-3-0 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.83 22nd 20th 3.33 Goals Allowed 3 14th 8th 32.8 Shots 30.1 20th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.4 13th 20th 17.78% Power Play % 22.45% 13th 29th 70% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.