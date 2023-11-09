The Washington Huskies (1-0) square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse shot 42.6% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Norse were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 266th.

The Norse put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (70.3).

Northern Kentucky put together a 10-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.3.

In 2022-23, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).

Northern Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule