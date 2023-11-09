The Washington Huskies (1-0) hit the court against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-12.5) 137.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-12.5) 137.5 -1250 +710 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Norse won their only game last season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Washington won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Huskies games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.