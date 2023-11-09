The Winnipeg Jets (off a win in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.0 goals per game (36 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 12 2 10 12 10 6 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 12 7 4 11 4 13 56.5% Thomas Novak 12 6 4 10 7 13 45.9% Roman Josi 12 2 6 8 7 2 - Luke Evangelista 12 1 7 8 13 5 0%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are allowing 40 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Jets' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players