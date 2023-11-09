2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+900), and Nelly Korda the defending champ, at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-12 ($3.2M purse).
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:10 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,353 yards
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|2nd
|-21
|0
|66-71-62-68
|BMW Ladies Championship
|5th
|-12
|4
|70-71-66-69
|The Ascendant LPGA
|2nd
|-9
|4
|70-69-71-65
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 7:43 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|6th
|-17
|4
|69-69-67-66
|BMW Ladies Championship
|16th
|-9
|7
|70-68-72-69
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|65-71-69-68
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|1st
|-21
|0
|70-64-69-64
|BMW Ladies Championship
|5th
|-12
|4
|66-72-68-70
|The Ascendant LPGA
|13th
|-3
|10
|69-67-74-71
Lilia Vu
- Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Vu Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|48th
|-3
|13
|69-76-74-66
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|2nd
|-14
|0
|72-67-67-68
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|71-69-69-64
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 7:43 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|20th
|-10
|11
|69-70-69-70
|BMW Ladies Championship
|48th
|-3
|13
|74-69-70-72
|CP Women’s Open
|2nd
|-9
|0
|69-70-71-69
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|+2000
|Lydia Ko
|+2200
|Alexis Thompson
|+2200
|Megan Khang
|+2500
|Ruoning Yin
|+2500
|Linn Grant
|+2500
|Charley Hull
|+2500
|Allisen Corpuz
|+2800
|Ally Ewing
|+3000
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|+3500
