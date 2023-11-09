Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wichita, Kansas
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats
- Western Kentucky's games hit the over 16 out of 29 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Hilltoppers were 14-15-0 last season.
- Wichita State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 10.3% more often than Western Kentucky (14-15-0) last season.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wichita State
|71.0
|142.4
|68.5
|139.1
|136.5
|Western Kentucky
|71.4
|142.4
|70.6
|139.1
|140.5
Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends
- The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up to opponents.
- Western Kentucky went 10-7 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wichita State
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
|Western Kentucky
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wichita State
|Western Kentucky
|8-9
|Home Record
|9-5
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|10-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.8
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
