Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his last game, had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in a 108-107 loss to the Heat.

We're going to look at Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-105)

Over 23.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last year, conceding 42.9 per game.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

Conceding 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Suns were third in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 39 30 12 2 1 3 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.