How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Bellarmine went 12-11 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 204th.
- The Knights put up an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Bellarmine went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
- At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine made fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|L 91-57
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
