The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Bellarmine went 12-11 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 204th.

The Knights put up an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Bellarmine went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine made fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

