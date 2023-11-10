The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 66.3 316th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 26.6 361st 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8 104th 8th 17 Assists 14.2 95th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.5 44th

