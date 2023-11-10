Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Butler County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Butler County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Atherton High School at Butler County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Morgantown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.