Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Fayette County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Tates Creek High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Madison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Richmond, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Station High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
