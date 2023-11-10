Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Green County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Green County, Kentucky this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Metcalfe County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
