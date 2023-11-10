The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Kentucky Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.

Kentucky went 13-4 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 312th.

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were only 1.1 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).

Kentucky went 13-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kentucky performed better at home last year, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

