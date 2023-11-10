Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-28.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-29.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kentucky covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last season.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 18 of the Lions' games last season went over the point total.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Kentucky is fifth-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 123rd, according to computer rankings.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
