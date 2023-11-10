The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Kentucky (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.7% less often than Texas A&M-Commerce (15-14-0) last season.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 146.1 67.8 141.2 140.8 Texas A&M-Commerce 71.6 146.1 73.4 141.2 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats averaged were just 1.1 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).

Kentucky had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 18-11-0

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Texas A&M-Commerce 14-4 Home Record 5-5 6-3 Away Record 7-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

