The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) face the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Mocs' opponents made.
  • Louisville went 3-13 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Mocs ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.
  • Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Mocs allowed (72.1).
  • When Louisville totaled more than 72.1 points last season, it went 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Louisville performed better at home last year, averaging 66.0 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 away from home.
  • Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UMBC W 94-93 KFC Yum! Center
11/10/2023 Chattanooga - KFC Yum! Center
11/15/2023 Coppin State - KFC Yum! Center
11/19/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.