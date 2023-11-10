How to Watch Louisville vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 10
The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) face the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Mocs' opponents made.
- Louisville went 3-13 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Mocs ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.
- Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Mocs allowed (72.1).
- When Louisville totaled more than 72.1 points last season, it went 2-2.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Louisville performed better at home last year, averaging 66.0 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 away from home.
- Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMBC
|W 94-93
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
