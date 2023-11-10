The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) hit the court against the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Chattanooga matchup.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisville covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Cardinals games hit the over.

Chattanooga put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

In Mocs games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably lower (84th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (56th).

The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

