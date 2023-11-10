The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) and the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at KFC Yum! Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Louisville (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, nine% less often than Chattanooga (14-15-0) last season.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 141.1 75.8 147.9 137.6 Chattanooga 77.2 141.1 72.1 147.9 145.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals recorded were 8.2 fewer points than the Mocs allowed (72.1).

When Louisville totaled more than 72.1 points last season, it went 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Chattanooga 14-15-0 14-15-0

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Chattanooga 4-13 Home Record 9-7 0-11 Away Record 6-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.