The Rider Broncs (1-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.5% from the field.

The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Eagles finished 280th.

The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When Rider gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 16-9.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.

At home, the Broncs conceded 65.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.3).

Beyond the arc, Rider sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center 11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule