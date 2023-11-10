The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: B1G+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Morehead State compiled an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.

The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Morehead State went 18-3.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State averaged 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (71.3).

At home, Morehead State knocked down 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Morehead State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.0%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule