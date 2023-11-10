The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State's games hit the over nine out of 26 times last season.

The Eagles beat the spread 16 times in 34 games last year.

Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 14.8% more often than Purdue (14-16-0) last season.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 72.7 142.5 62.7 129.3 137.1 Morehead State 69.8 142.5 66.6 129.3 138.5

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Morehead State put together a 12-4 ATS record and an 18-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

Morehead State vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Morehead State 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 8-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

