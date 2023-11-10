The Murray State Racers (1-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Murray State went 12-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 171st.
  • Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, just three fewer points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles gave up.
  • Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game last season at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (65.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 67.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
  • When playing at home, Murray State averaged 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Midway W 91-58 CFSB Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee Tech - CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky - CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.