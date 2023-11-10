The Murray State Racers (1-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Murray State went 12-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 171st.

Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, just three fewer points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game last season at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (65.9).

In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 67.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.

When playing at home, Murray State averaged 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

