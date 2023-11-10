How to Watch Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Murray State Racers (1-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Belmont vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Indiana State vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Queens vs Southern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Murray State went 12-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 171st.
- Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, just three fewer points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game last season at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (65.9).
- In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 67.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
- When playing at home, Murray State averaged 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Midway
|W 91-58
|CFSB Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.